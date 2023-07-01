Expand / Collapse search
At least 51 killed in horrifying wreck in Kenya, 32 injured, authorities and Red Cross say

Kenyan officials conducted rescue operations overnight Friday to free people trapped in the wreckage

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
A truck collided with multiple vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, resulting in the tragic death of at least 51 people, police said. 

Dozens more were injured and hospitalized in the horrific accident, which took place Friday evening in an area notorious for vehicle crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, about 125 miles northwest of the capital, Nairobi. 

Officers at the scene counted 51 bodies, but more people were believed to be trapped in the wreckage, Rift Valley police commander Tom Odera told the Associated Press. 

The Kenya Red Cross Society said on Saturday 32 people were injured and taken to hospitals and has asked for people to donate blood to support the injured. 

People stand around the mangled wreck of vehicles in Londiani, Kenya

People stand near the wreckage of vehicles after a fatal accident in Londiani, Kenya, Friday, June 30, 2023, at a location known for crashes about 125 miles northwest of the capital, Nairobi. Dozens were killed when a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders on Friday evening, police said.  (AP Photo)

The accident happened after a trailer reportedly lost control, slammed into six other vehicles and ran over a pedestrian, according to the Red Cross. Emergency responders were interrupted by heavy rainfall and people were still trapped in the wreckage, the group said.

Kithure Kindiki, the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, called for increased enforcement of traffic rules in wake of the disaster. 

A view of the wreckage from an accident that killed at least 51 people in Kenya

Wreckage of vehicles after the accident Saturday, July 1, 2023. At least 51 people were killed Friday when a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, police said. (AP Photo)

"The fatal road accident at Londiani Junction in Kericho County this Friday evening is a tragedy that marks a dark end to the month of June 2023. Heartfelt condolences to families and friends of the deceased. Speedy recovery to all survivors of the accident, who are receiving medical care in various facilities in Kericho and Nakuru Counties," Kindiki said. 

View of a fatal car accident in Londiani, Kenya

The wreckage of vehicles lies on the ground after a fatal accident in Londiani, Kenya early Saturday, July 1, 2023.  (AP Photo)

"I urge all road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules. I particularly appeal to drivers to exercise extreme caution, and desist from speeding, overloading and dangerous or careless driving," he continued. 

A mangled mass of steel lays at the site of a fatal collision in Kenya

The wreckage of vehicles lies on the ground after a fatal accident in Londiani, Kenya early Saturday, July 1, 2023.  (AP Photo)

"Police officers across the country are directed to enforce traffic rules firmly and apprehend all offenders flouting traffic rules, including but not limited to those driving defective and unroadworthy motor vehicles."

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen visited the scene on Saturday morning and said the government would relocate markets away from the highways to prevent such future accidents.

Wreckage

People stand near the wreckage of vehicles after a fatal accident in Londiani, Kenya early Saturday, July 1, 2023.  (AP Photo)

President William Ruto tweeted a condolence message calling the accident "horrific." 

"It is distressing that some of the fatalities are young people with a promising future and business people who were on their daily chores," Rufo said. "We pray for the speedy recovery of all survivors; you are in our thoughts. We urge motorists to be extra cautious on roads, especially now when we are experiencing heavy rainfall."

The wreckage of vehicles lies on the ground after a fatal accident in Londiani, Kenya

Witnesses shared photos with the Associated Press that showed mangled vehicles caught in the wreckage.  (AP Photo)

Witnesses shared photos with the Associated Press that showed mangled vehicles caught in the wreckage. 

Police said rescue operations continued overnight Friday. 

People stand near the wreckage of vehicles in Londiani, Kenya

Kithure Kindiki, the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, called for increased enforcement of traffic rules in wake of the disaster.  (AP Photo)

The Kenyan Red Cross Society has set up stations at hospitals where people can report loved ones missing and is providing psychological support to those affected.

