Lavrov warns Europe of retaliation as Zelenskyy opens reconstruction talks with Trump officials

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Wednesday that Moscow will retaliate if European governments deploy troops to Ukraine or seize frozen Russian assets to support Kyiv, according to Reuters.

Lavrov delivered the remarks before the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, outlining Moscow’s stance on the war and its clash with the West. Reuters reported that Lavrov insisted Russia does not seek war with Europe but is prepared to act if it views Western countries as escalating the conflict.

"We will respond to any hostile steps, including the deployment of European military contingents in Ukraine and the expropriation of Russian assets. And we are already prepared for this response," Lavrov said, according to Reuters.

Lavrov also praised President Donald Trump’s approach to a potential settlement, calling him the "only Western leader" who understands what he described as the reasons the war was "inevitable." He said Moscow appreciates Trump’s interest in dialogue but noted Trump is "not only in no hurry to lift, but is actually increasing" sanctions on Russia, Reuters reported.

His comments referenced Trump’s criticism of Europe earlier this week. In an interview with Politico on Monday, Trump said European leaders "talk but they don’t produce," describing them as "weak" and focused on being "politically correct." He added that he plans to continue endorsing European political figures who share his views, even if it "provokes pushback."

European Council President António Costa rebuked Trump’s remarks, telling an audience at the Jacques Delors Institute conference in Paris on Monday: "If we are allies, we must act as such — and allies do not threaten to interfere in each other’s domestic political life and democratic choices," according to Reuters. Costa added that Europe and the U.S. "no longer share" the same vision of the international order.

As Lavrov accused Europe of obstructing peace efforts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced what he called the first formal meeting with senior Trump administration officials on Ukraine’s reconstruction.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Zelenskyy wrote: "Together with our team, I held a productive discussion with the American side... In fact, this could be considered the first meeting of the group that will work on a document concerning the reconstruction and economic recovery of Ukraine."

He said they discussed "key elements for recovery, various mechanisms, and visions for reconstruction" and reviewed updates to the "20 points of the framework document for ending the war." Zelenskyy added that "overall security… will determine economic security and underpin a safe business environment."

The Ukrainian president said both sides agreed to continue talks, adding: "As always, there will be no delays on our side. We are working to deliver results." He closed by thanking Trump, writing: "I thank President Trump and his team for their substantive work and support."

