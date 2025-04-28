Expand / Collapse search
Large parts of Spain and Portugal without power

Videos show travel chaos erupting in Spain and Portugal during power outage

Traffic lights out in Spain as massive power outage impacts country Video

Traffic lights out in Spain as massive power outage impacts country

Traffic lights are seen without power in Madrid as a massive power outage is affecting Spain and Portugal. (Credit: Reuters)

A massive power outage hit Spain and Portugal on Monday, knocking out traffic lights, ATMs and phone lines and forcing the evacuation of subway systems in both countries, reports said. 

A graph on Spain’s electricity network website showing demand across the country indicated a steep drop around 12:15 p.m. local time from 27,500 megawatts to near 15,000, according to the Associated Press. 

"It looks like it was a problem with the distribution network, apparently in Spain. It’s still being ascertained," Portugal Cabinet Minister Leitão Amaro told national news agency Lusa. 

The exact cause of the outage remains unclear. The Portuguese National Cybersecurity Center issued a statement saying there was no sign the outage was due to a cyberattack. 

Madrid Open power outage

Spectators roam inside the Madrid Open tennis tournament venue during a blackout in Madrid, on Monday, April 28. (AP/Manu Fernandez)

Video that aired on Spanish television showed people evacuating metro stations in Madrid and empty stations with trains stopped in Barcelona. Spain’s parliament also was left in the dark, public broadcaster RTVE reported. 

The ATP Tour said play at the Madrid Open tennis tournament was suspended due to the power outage. 

Train stalled due to power outage in Spain

Passengers stand next to a stopped high-speed train near Cordoba, Spain, on April 28, during a massive power outage affecting the entire Iberian peninsula. (Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images)

In Portugal, several Lisbon subway cars were evacuated, courts stopped work and ATMs and electronic payment systems were affected. Traffic lights in Lisbon also stopped working. 

People boarding a bus in Madrid

People try to board a crowded bus after the subway stopped running in Lisbon, Portugal, on Monday, April 28, 2025.  (AP/Armando Franca)

Spanish airports were operating on backup electrical systems and some flights were delayed, according to Aena, the company that runs 56 airports in Spain including Madrid and Barcelona.

Lisbon Airport said on its website that "A general power cut may cause operation constraints" and urged travelers to "Contact your airline before heading to the airport."

Both the Portuguese and Spanish governments convened emergency cabinet meetings to address the situation, according to Reuters. Residents in both countries told Sky News that they have observed people panic buying water and other supplies inside supermarkets.

Power outage in Spain

A cook from a take-out food restaurant works in a dark kitchen with the aid of a phone's flashlight during a power outage in Madrid on Monday. (Reuters/Susana Vera)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also visited grid operator Red Eléctrica to follow efforts at restoring power. 

Eduardo Prieto, head of operations at Red Eléctrica, told journalists it was unprecedented, calling the event "exceptional and extraordinary."

"Voltage has now been restored at substations in several areas of the north, south, and west of the Iberian Peninsula," Red Eléctrica wrote on X. "This process involves the gradual energization of the transmission grid as the generating units are connected." 

Power outage in Portugal

A view shows a dark metro station in Lisbon, Portugal, during a widespread power outage that struck Spain and Portugal around midday Monday. (Adri Salido/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"The causes are being analyzed, and all resources are being dedicated to addressing the issue," it added. 

