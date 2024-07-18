Large explosion rocks Tel Aviv near US embassy branch office

A large explosion rocked Tel Aviv overnight Thursday amid the war with Hamas.

The blast happened approximately one block from a U.S. embassy branch office.

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst was at the scene and shared video on X of him standing on broken glass that had shattered off a storefront.

Yingst reported that emergency crews were checking a partially residential area to see if anyone had been injured by the blast.

ISRAEL CONFIRMS STRIKE ON COMPOUND IN CIVILIAN AREA OF GAZA TARGETING OCT. 7 MASTERMIND

"I'm being very careful about the details," Yingst said, adding that he hadn't been able to speak with any sources yet because it's the middle of the night there. "We're trying to determine what exactly took place."

He added in a later post that a photo shop across the street from the U.S. embassy branch office was damaged in the blast, calling the scene a "very fluid situation."

A police spokesperson said: "A short while ago, a report was received by the police hotline about an explosion heard in a building in Tel Aviv. Large forces from the Tel Aviv District Police and police bomb disposal experts have arrived at the scene and are handling the situation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel has been involved in the Gaza war since Hamas launched an unprovoked attack on the country last October.