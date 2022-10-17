Expand / Collapse search
Kyiv rocked by explosions a week after Russian strikes across Ukraine

The Shevchenko district of Kyiv was hit by an apparent Russian airstrike, causing fires and an unknown number of casualties

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Russia lacks the capacity to continue brutal onslaught against Ukraine: Lt. Col. Darin Gaub

Lieutenant General Darin Gaub joins 'Fox News Live' to assess the current state of the Russia-Ukraine war, including how winter will impact its trajectory.

Drone strikes hit Kyiv early Monday morning, damaging a residential building and injuring an unknown number of people amid repeated attacks against the Ukrainian capital from Russia forces over the past week.

Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko announced that the Shevchenko district was impacted, urging residents to take shelter. Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, confirmed that a residential building was hit during the attacks, but officials have not released details about casualties.

Klichko reported that several apartment blocks were damaged, in addition to a fire igniting in a non-residential building.

Black smoke and flames were seen near the apparent strikes. The explosion sounds were reportedly heard in the same Kyiv district where a missile recently destroyed a children's playground. 

EXPLOSION ROCKS KERCH BRIDGE CONNECTING RUSSIA AND CRIMEA, 3 DEAD: OFFICIALS

Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Russian forces have attacked Kyiv consistently with so-called "kamikaze" drones over the past week. The Shahed-136 drones, which are manufactured in Iran, have been used by Russia to target vital energy infrastructure and urban centers.

A recent report by the Institute for the Study of War theorized that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) troops may have traveled to Russian-held territories to help train Putin's troops. 

The use of Shahed-136 drones ramped up after the Russo-Ukrainian War escalated through Vladimir Putin's annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in September. Strikes in central Kyiv were rare occurrences before Putin's illegal annexation, which has been denounced by Western leaders.

RUSSIA SAYS UKRAINIAN INTEL CHIEF RESPONSIBLE FOR CRIMEA BRIDGE ATTACK, INCREASING ASSASSINATION RISK

A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Putin has defended last week's strikes, saying there were in retaliation against Ukrainian forces bombing a Crimean bridge.

Over the weekend, there was intense fighting around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region, as well as the Luhansk region, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Injured woman sitting down
    Image 1 of 9

    Medics help injured woman after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Smoke filling Kyiv streets
    Image 2 of 9

    A smoke rises after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Firefighter working next to huge smoke cloud
    Image 3 of 9

    Firefighters on the scene after a drone severely damaged buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Exterior damage of Kyiv building
    Image 4 of 9

    Firefighters work at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, amid apparent airstrikes from Russians. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Firefighters near damaged buildings
    Image 5 of 9

    Firefighters assess damage and put out fires after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Kyiv residents watching drone
    Image 6 of 9

    People react as a drone fires on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.  (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Police officer in Kyiv
    Image 7 of 9

    Police block the perimeter at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after some explosions rocked Kyiv in the early morning. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Kyvi residents seeing damaged buildings
    Image 8 of 9

    Kyiv city mayor Vitaliy Klichko announced that the Shevchenko district was impacted, urging residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Smoke rising from Kyiv building
    Image 9 of 9

    Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after apparent airstrikes by Russian forces against Kyiv. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The Donetsk region's Russian-backed government reported on Sunday that its central administrative building was directly hit by Ukraine, but did not report casualties.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.