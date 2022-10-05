Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

Putin and Russian security forces have vowed to defend the newly Russian-recognized territories using any means necessary

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Nuclear attack on Ukraine will result in 'catastrophic' consequences for Russia: Anders Fogh Rasmussen Video

Nuclear attack on Ukraine will result in 'catastrophic' consequences for Russia: Anders Fogh Rasmussen

Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen discusses if Ukraine's recent gains will escalate the war and push Putin to use nuclear weapons on 'America Reports.'

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws on Wednesday officially recognizing the annexation of four Ukrainian regions into Russia.

The laws finalize the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which each held Russian-backed elections to join their eastern neighboring country. The "referendum" elections were conducted by Russian authorities and Russian-separatists.

The elections were carried out in defiance of international law and Ukraine and the West have rejected them as a sham. They were also conducted amid the ongoing war effort.

  • A photo of Putin at a podium
    Image 1 of 2

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the signing ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace, on September 30, 2022, in Moscow, Russia.  (Contributor/Getty Images)

  • A photo of a street in Bakhmut, Ukraine
    Image 2 of 2

    Anti-tank hedgehogs block the streets of downtown Bakhmut, Ukraine on October 04, 2022.  (Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties with the four regions, making the annexation legal in Russia’s eyes.

NORTH KOREA SIDES WITH RUSSIA IN ANNEXATION OF UKRAINE

A formal signing ceremony was held with separatist leaders last week at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia.

Putin's decision to annex the Ukrainian regions comes as his army has suffered major losses in the ongoing war in Ukraine, which started when Russian first invaded the country on Feb. 24.

Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are located along Ukraine's east and southeast border with Russia, the Sea of Azov, and Crimea — a Ukrainian territory annexed by Russia in 2014. The Kremlin has not specified the borders of the newly absorbed regions. 

RUSSIAN LAWMAKERS ACCEPT ANNEXED TERRITORY IN UKRAINE, ZELENSKYY CODIFIES 'IMPOSSIBILITY' OF PEACE TALKS

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to sign treaties formally annexing four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy - Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 30, 2022. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to sign treaties formally annexing four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy - Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, at the Kremlin in Moscow on September 30, 2022.  (MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the annexation by ruling out any further peace talks with Russia. He also announced his country was continuing to seek a fast-track application to join NATO.

Ukraine's military has recently struck a series of successful counterattacks, reclaiming conquered territory and pushing Russian forces back in some areas to their own national border.

Ukrainian Operational Command South is currently recapturing villages in Kherson, as well as the Liubymivka, Khreschenivka, Zolota Balka, Biliaivka, Ukrainka, Velyka and Mala Oleksandrivka villages.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Putin and Russian security forces have vowed to defend the newly Russian-recognized territories using any means necessary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.