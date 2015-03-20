Knox's ex-boyfriend: never intended to flee, was planning a trip if acquitted but returned

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The ex-boyfriend of Amanda Knox says he wasn't fleeing Italy when he drove to Austria while an appeals court deliberated his fate in the death of a British student.

In an interview with U.S. broadcaster NBC News broadcast Friday, Sollecito said he had been planning to take a trip outside Italy if acquitted, and turned back from Austria as soon as he learned he had been convicted a second time for the 2007 slaying of Meredith Kercher.

He said he checked into the first hotel once back in Italy because he was tired. Police found him there Friday morning, and confiscated his passport and ID papers, as called for by the court.

Sollecito told NBC: "I didn't want to flee, or to get away because I actually went back."