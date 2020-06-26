Kenya police kill 3 people after clash over coronavirus face masks turns violent

Police in Kenya killed three people as a crowd of motorcycle taxi drivers gathered to protest the arrest of a colleague for not wearing a coronavirus mask, according to reports Friday.

The BBC quoted a police statement as saying officers shot at the crowd in the small town of Lessos after clashes broke out. The police have ordered the arrest of the officers involved.

Human rights activists for weeks have protested alleged killings by Kenyan police officers while enforcing virus-related restrictions, the Associated Press reported. They also accuse officers of using the measures to extort bribes.

A witness to the shooting, Kenneth Kaunda, told the AP that Lessos residents were tired of police shaking down people for not wearing masks.

CONGO ANNOUNCES END TO 2ND DEADLIEST EBOLA OUTBREAK EVER

The BBC cited local media as saying that one of the victims was a cobbler who tried to intervene when police were demanding a small bribe from a motorbike taxi driver they were harassing for not wearing a mask.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Daily Nation newspaper reported that hundreds of villagers followed the police back to the station and set alight a police officer's house, according to the BBC.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IN AFRICA IS 'ACCELERATING,' WHO WARNS AS CASES SURGE

In the last three months 15 people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been killed by police while enforcing the new restrictions, a watchdog group has said. Human rights activists now put the figure at 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.