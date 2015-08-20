Journalist shot dead in South .Sudan days after president allegedly threatened media

The father of a South Sudanese journalist says unknown gunmen killed his son on the outskirts of the capital, Juba, in an attack that came days after President Salva Kiir was reported to have threatened to kill reporters "working against the country."

Julius Kilong Ramoi said Thursday his son, Peter Julius Moi, a reporter for the Corporate Weekly, was shot twice in the back Wednesday night. The international Journalists' rights group Committee to Project Journalist quoted Kiir as threatening journalists on Sunday. Moi was shot dead near South Sudan's only brewery which had been the subject articles he had written recently.

Moi is the seventh journalist to be killed in South Sudan this year.