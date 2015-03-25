Jordan's king calls for 'white revolution' to reform public sector, election laws

Jordan's King Abdullah II says he will press ahead with a wide-ranging package of reforms, amending elections laws that the opposition says favor pro-palace candidates and overhauling a public sector widely seen rife with corruption and nepotism.

Addressing parliament's opening session Sunday, Abdullah says his "white revolution" is part of home-grown reforms he initiated weeks before the outset of the Arab Spring that saw four of his peers deposed in uprisings.

He says his plan would restructure public sector agencies and advance the quality of education, health care and public transportation.

He also said parliament should tackle election laws, but did not give details. The Muslim Brotherhood boycotted both elections this year to protest the laws. The opposition says they favor conservative tribal candidates who back the palace.