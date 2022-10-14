J.K. Rowling not worried about losing woke fans, says cash rolling in takes away the 'pain'

Author J.K. Rowling earned praise from conservatives on Twitter this week over her response to a critic who asked how the Harry Potter creator "sleeps at night."

"I read my most recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly," Rowling tweeted in response to a user who was presumably referencing the author's controversial statements about transgender individuals in recent years that many on the left have deemed as "hate speech."

The tweet, which was retweeted over 25,000 times and liked over 234,000 times, earned positive reactions from many conservatives on Twitter, including radio host Larry O'Connor.

"England still has a queen," O'Connor tweeted.

"Queen Based," Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham tweeted.

"This…," comedian Rob Schneider tweeted.

Rowling's tweet did earn criticism from many on the left, including journalist Walker Bragman, who accused Rowling of making life "harder" for transgender children.

"You singled out and vilified an extremely vulnerable minority group," Branham tweeted. "I can't help but think about kids who are struggling with their identity and just want acceptance. You, with your massive platform, have made it harder for them. And that sucks."

Rowling has been a vocal opponent of transgender policies being pushed on children as recently as this summer when she highlighted a blog post authored by the unnamed parents of a learning-disabled girl who attends a special-needs school that apparently implemented "cross-gender intimate care" instead of "same-sex intimate care."

"I'm so bloody angry my hands are shaking," Rowling said. "I'm the daughter of a disabled mother and I've campaigned for the rights of vulnerable children for many years, but I'm still constantly shocked by the cruelty and indifference shown to those who cannot advocate for themselves,"

"I urge everyone who feels the same way I do on reading this article to contact their MP, as I will certainly be contacting mine and anyone else I know who can stand up to this horror show," she added.