Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Italy's largest bank sells unit to bolster capital buffers

By | Associated Press
Paolo Gentiloni speaks at the Quirinale presidential palace, in Rome Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. New Italian Premier-designate Paolo Gentiloni says he’ll try to form Italy’s new government as soon as possible. (Francesco Ammendola/Italian Presidency via AP)

Paolo Gentiloni speaks at the Quirinale presidential palace, in Rome Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. New Italian Premier-designate Paolo Gentiloni says he’ll try to form Italy’s new government as soon as possible. (Francesco Ammendola/Italian Presidency via AP) (The Associated Press)

MILAN – Italian bank UniCredit has agreed to sell one of its units for 3.8 billion euros ($4 billion), helping it raise cash and stabilize investor jitters as it prepares to announce a broader overhaul plan this week.

UniCredit said Monday it will sell asset management business Pioneer Investments to investment fund Amundi, based in Paris.

The bank, which is Italy's largest and is due to announce a new business plan Tuesday, said the deal will generate net capital of 2.2 billion euros, helping to strengthen its buffers.

Investor concerns have swirled around Italian banks due to the 360 billion euros in soured loans weighing on their balance sheets. Among the most troubled, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, is hoping to raise cash from private investors to avoid a state bailout.