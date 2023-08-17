Expand / Collapse search
Italy

Italian police scour forest in search of Dutchman who was accused of fatally stabbing his father

Italian police are warning residents to avoid excursions in the woods

Italian police on Thursday were scouring a wooded area in the country's north for a young Dutchman suspected of stabbing to death his father and a family friend a day earlier.

According to Italian news reports, the 21-year-old suspect is believed to suffer from psychiatric problems. Authorities launched the search after the knifing attack Wednesday afternoon in the countryside in Cuneo province.

The family friend was reportedly hosting the father and son for a visit at his home when the attack occurred.

Cuneo province

The Pidemont Region in the Cuneo province of Italy is shown above. Italian police are searching a wooded area in the Cuneo province for a Dutchman who is believed to have fatally stabbed two people. (DEA / R. CARNOVALINI/De Agostini via Getty Images)

Local people were issuing pleas in their community for neighbors to alert police if they spot the suspect and cautioning people to avoid excursions in the woods, the LaPresse news agency said.

The motive for the stabbings wasn't immediately clear.