Italian coast guard brings to Malta 24 victims of Mediterranean migrant tragedy

The Maltese army says an Italian coast guard ship has brought to Malta the bodies of 24 victims of what could be the Mediterranean's deadliest migrant tragedy.

The coast guard ship Gregoretti dropped off the bodies early Monday and was continuing on to Sicily with 28 survivors of this weekend's shipwreck near the Libyan coast that may have claimed as many as 900 lives. The dead will be buried in Malta.

One survivor who has already been brought to the Sicilian city of Catania has told prosecutors that there were 950 people on board the ship when it sank.

The International Organization for Migration said that the survivor is a 32-year-old Bangladeshi. It said the information he provided prosecutors still needs to be confirmed.