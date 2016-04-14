Israeli military dismisses transgender soldier

The Israeli military says it has dismissed a transgender teenager who objected to joining the army on ideological grounds.

Aiden Katri was jailed about two weeks ago after saying she opposed Israel's policies toward the Palestinians. Katri, who wears a beard and has not undergone transitional surgery, then requested to be moved to a female military prison. Her supporters say the request was denied.

In a statement Thursday, the military said Katri was referred to a psychiatrist and it was determined she was not fit for military service. It said the decision was unrelated to being transgender, noting that "dozens" of transgender soldiers are currently in the military.

Military service is compulsory for most Jewish Israelis.