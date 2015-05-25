Israeli military court orders female Palestinian lawmaker freed on bail, but allows for appeal

next Image 1 of 3

An Israeli military court has ruled that Palestinian legislator Khalida Jarrar should be released on bail, but has ordered her held for at least three more days while the prosecutor decides whether to appeal.

Jarrar, 52, was seized from her West Bank home in pre-dawn army raid on April 2. She has been charged with membership in a small leftist PLO faction banned by Israel and with inciting violence.

Jarrar told reporters at Thursday's hearing that her detention was meant to silence her, but that "we will continue our struggle until we end this occupation." Jarrar shuffled in leg shackles into the makeshift courtroom on an army base.

Her defense lawyer says the charges are politically motivated. Jarrar is the only woman among 16 Palestinian legislators currently held by Israel.