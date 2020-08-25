Israeli archaeologists discover large trove of Islamic gold coins

A collection of 425 complete early Islamic gold coins were discovered near the central city of Yavne, Israeli archaeologists announced Monday.

The trove, which was unearthed by youth volunteers during recent salvage excavations, date to the Abbasid period around 1,100 years ago.

The coins are an “extremely rare” find, Israel Antiquities Authorities archaeologists Liat Nadav-Ziv and Elie Haddad said in a joint statement.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The discovery was among the largest caches of ancient coins found in Israel.

Robert Kool, a coin expert with the antiquities authority, said an initial analysis indicates the coins date from the late 9th century, considered the golden age of the Abbasid Caliphate that controlled most of the Near East and North Africa.

“Hopefully the study of the hoard will tell us more about a period of which we still know very little,” Kool said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.