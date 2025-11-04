Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Israel

Israel warns Hezbollah ‘playing with fire,’ presses Lebanon to act on weapons pledge

Senior IDF officer says terror group remains fully armed and funded despite Lebanon ceasefire agreement

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
US special envoy describes Lebanon as 'a failed state' Video

US special envoy describes Lebanon as 'a failed state'

U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack described Lebanon as a failed state and Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah had effectively supplanted the government. (Video: IISS Manama Dialogue 2025 via AP.)

As Hezbollah rebuilds its forces and Lebanon is accused of failing to enforce the ceasefire terms brokered last year, Israel's defense minister has fired off a warning to Beirut.

On Sunday, Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Hezbollah is playing with fire, and the president of Lebanon is dragging his feet," he said. "The Lebanese government’s commitment to dismantle Hezbollah’s weapons and remove it from southern Lebanon must be realized. Enforcement will continue and deepen — we will not allow a threat to the residents of the north."

His warning comes as Fox News Digital has learned that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is weighing broader operations against the Iran-backed terrorist group after repeated violations of the truce.

A senior IDF officer stationed on the northern border told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that Hezbollah remains fully armed and funded by Iran.

TRUMP ADMIN PRESSURES LEBANON TO DISARM HEZBOLLAH AS ENVOY CALLS NATION ‘FAILED STATE’

Israeli soldiers take part in an IDF exercise

Israeli soldiers take part in an IDF exercise to enhance operational readiness along the Lebanon border in Oct. 2025. (IDF)

"Hezbollah didn’t give up their heavy weapons," the officer said. "They’re still trained, still financed by Iran, and still trying to re-establish their positions. Our job is to make sure they don’t succeed."

On Monday, the IDF confirmed it had killed two Hezbollah commanders in southern Lebanon. Muhammad Ali Hadid, a senior member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, was eliminated in Nabatieh, while another operative was struck in Ayta ash Shab after being seen collecting intelligence on Israeli positions.

"The terrorists’ activities violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement. "The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

The senior officer said the operations reflect Israel’s new, proactive security doctrine. "If somebody threatens us, we take control of the situation and make the threat go away," he said. "We pushed Hezbollah back, so civilians could return. Now we’re fortifying those gains and acting to prevent their recovery."

That, he added, is the lesson Israel learned from Oct. 7. "Until then, we sometimes looked the other way. That’s over. We’re not sitting and waiting for the next rocket."

A poster showing Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is displayed in Beirut, below a flag bearing the image of assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

A flag bearing the picture of assassinated pro-Iranian Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah flutters in front of a picture of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of Nasrallah’s assassination in an Israeli airstrike at his grave in Beirut. Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 27, 2025. (Marwan Naamani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images)

The officer said the IDF’s 91st Division recently completed its largest exercise since the start of the war, designed to strengthen operational readiness for both defense and offensive operations along the Lebanese border — at sea, in the air, and on land.

"We tested our defensive systems, coordination, and rapid-response capabilities," he said. "We’re applying every lesson from Oct. 7 so our response next time will be immediate."

Israeli soldiers take part in an IDF exercise

Israeli soldiers take part in an IDF exercise to enhance operational readiness along the Lebanon border in Oct. 2025 (IDF)

According to Israel’s Haaretz newspaper, intelligence officials believe Hezbollah is rapidly rebuilding its arsenal with Iranian assistance. The group has partially restored its weapons supply chain through Syria and Iraq, despite disruptions following the collapse of the Assad regime last year.

The Trump administration has also expressed frustration over Beirut’s failure to curb Hezbollah. U.S. Special Envoy Thomas Barrack recently described Lebanon as "a failed state" because of its "paralyzed government," and that Hezbollah pays its fighters more than the national army soldiers earns.

EXCLUSIVE: A LOOK AT HEZBOLLAH'S PLAN TO TERRORIZE AND INVADE NORTHERN ISRAEL

LEBANON-POLITICS

Commuters drive past a newly-installed billboard bearing the image of a Lebanese flag and a statement that reads in Arabic "Lebanon a new era", replacing a Hezbollah billboard, on the road leading to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International airport on April 10, 2025.  (Photo by Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images)

Responding to Israel's preemptive strikes last week, Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi urged his visiting German counterpart on Friday to "help pressure Israel to halt its attacks."

"Only a diplomatic solution, not a military one, can ensure stability and maintain calm in the south," Raggi said, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

He added that the Lebanese government "is gradually moving forward with its decision to bring all weapons under state control."

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Thursday voiced "deep concerns", urging all parties "to fully commit to the cessation of hostilities."

UNIFIL added that it remains in contact with the Lebanese Armed Forces and emphasized that extending state authority "is at the very core of Resolution 1701."

IDF troops fighting Hezbollah terrorists

IDF troops fighting Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon. (IDF Spokesman's Unit.)

Despite diplomatic criticism, Israeli commanders insist they will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild.

"We won’t wait for another Oct. 7," the Israeli officer said. "We’re vigilant, we’re rebuilding, and we’re ready. The quiet we have now depends on Hezbollah’s choices — not on our willingness to defend ourselves."

Efrat Lachter is an investigative reporter and war correspondent. Her work has taken her to 40 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan. She is a recipient of the 2024 Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalism. Lachter can be followed on X @efratlachter.

