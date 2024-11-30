Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Israeli military says Hezbollah is smuggling weapons into Lebanon during cease-fire

IDF confiscates Hezbollah combat equipment inside mosque in southern Lebanon

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
This cease-fire deal is a way for Israel to take a bit of a ‘breather’, says former US ambassador Video

This cease-fire deal is a way for Israel to take a bit of a ‘breather’, says former US ambassador

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman discusses how Israel and Hezbollah are navigating their cease-fire deal on ‘Your World.’

Hezbollah terrorists are smuggling weapons into Lebanon despite an ongoing cease-fire agreement with Israel, the Israel Defense Forces alleged Saturday. 

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that "earlier today, Air Force fighter jets, under the direction of Military Intelligence, attacked military infrastructure near the border crossings between Syria and Lebanon, which Hezbollah actively used to transfer weapons from Syria to Lebanon. 

"This raid came after monitoring the transfer of Hezbollah combat equipment from Syria to Lebanon even after the cease-fire agreement, which constitutes a threat to the State of Israel and a violation of the understandings of the cease-fire agreement," he added. 

The cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah is now in its fourth day on Saturday. Some Israeli forces still remain in southern Lebanon following a ground operation that was launched there in October, and under the terms of the cease-fire, they are expected to withdraw within the next 60 days. 

ISRAEL DESTROYS HEZBOLLAH’S ‘LARGEST PRECISION-GUIDED MISSILES MANUFACTURING SITE’ 

Hezbollah weapons recovered in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah weapons that the Israel Defense Forces says it found at a mosque in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Nov. 30. (IDF)

However, Hezbollah’s militants still appear to be active within Lebanon. 

Adraee said Saturday that "a number of gunmen were observed arriving in the southern Lebanon area, where they loaded RPGs, ammunition boxes and other military equipment into a vehicle" and "a short time later, an IAF aircraft attacked the vehicle." 

‘WAR FOLLOWED US’: A SYRIAN FAMILY FLED BEIRUT AFTER ISRAELI BOMBARDMENT TO FACE REPRESSION, BOMBING AT HOME 

Israeli military vehicles in northern Israel

Israeli military vehicles are seen traveling in the city of Kiryat Shmona, in northern Israel near the country's border with Lebanon, on Wednesday, Nov. 27. (AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

"In another incident, an Air Force aircraft attacked a military vehicle operating inside Hezbollah's missile production infrastructure deep inside Lebanon," he continued. 

Adraee also said Saturday that in southern Lebanon, Israeli troops "uncovered combat equipment inside a mosque used by Hezbollah members, and the forces confiscated it." 

He shared images of rifles and grenades that reportedly were found at the scene.

Hezbollah members salute at funeral

Hezbollah members salute and raise the group's yellow flags during the funeral of fallen fighters who were killed in an Israeli strike on their vehicles in southern Lebanon on April 17.  (AFP via Getty Images)

"The IDF is deployed in the southern Lebanon area and will enforce any violation of the cease-fire agreement," he declared. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.