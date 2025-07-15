Israel slams UN for ignoring aid already in Gaza while demanding more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel is calling out international organizations and the United Nations for allegedly leaving pallets of aid uncollected while decrying the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"Right now, there are thousands of pallets of humanitarian aid already inside Gaza, waiting to be picked up and distributed from the crossings by U.N. agencies and international organizations. Instead of publishing statements about ‘Gaza needing more aid’ or ‘trucks waiting to enter,’ aid can be collected and distributed to the civilian population," the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), an Israeli government agency, wrote on X.

In response to a Fox News Digital request for comment on COGAT's statement, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Spokesperson Eri Kaneko said the "restrictive operational environment" in Gaza has been making it more difficult to deliver humanitarian services.

"Throughout this war, we have been clear that without meaningful safety, security or unimpeded access, large-scale humanitarian operations are impossible," Kaneko told Fox News Digital. "Planned UN missions to deliver aid and services continue to face significant access challenges, with many either denied outright or obstructed due to unpredictable and lengthy coordination procedures."

Meanwhile, the GHF joined Israel in its criticisms of the U.N.'s handling of aid to Gaza.

"No one is limiting the U.N.’s ability to deliver aid—certainly not GHF. In fact, GHF successfully pushed for the U.N.’s reauthorization to operate after Israel reopened access to Gaza," a GHF spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The real problem is not access. It’s execution. The U.N. currently has thousands of pallets of aid inside Gaza awaiting distribution because their trucks are consistently looted, hijacked, or overrun by Hamas, armed gangs, or desperate civilians. This is why over 400 U.N. distribution sites sit empty."

COGAT's Tuesday statement comes shortly after U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher pushed a statement co-signed by his office declaring that "the fuel shortage in Gaza has reached critical levels."

"For the first time in 130 days, a small amount of fuel entered Gaza this week. This is a welcome development, but it is a small fraction of what is needed each day to keep daily life and critical aid operations running," the statement signed by several U.N. agencies read.

In response, COGAT slammed Fletcher, saying that he was either unaware of the work his staff has done on the ground or was "spreading lies."

"Fuel has been entering Gaza for over a week now for essential humanitarian needs, with your coordination. So, either get updated or stop spreading lies," COGAT wrote.

The U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has faced harsh criticism from the international community, even as the organization has surpassed 76 million meals distributed in the Strip.

"Each delivery reflects the bravery and dedication of our aid workers, who are operating in some of the world’s toughest humanitarian conditions," GHF Interim Executive Director John Acree said in a statement on X.

COGAT did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment in time for publication.