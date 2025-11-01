Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

World

Israel says remains of three people handed over by Hamas do not match any deceased hostages

Israeli authorities complete forensic examination of three bodies returned Friday under ceasefire deal

Rachel Wolf
Published | Updated
If things don't change in Gaza, Israel will go back in and 'finish off' Hamas: Sen. Lindsey Graham Video

If things don't change in Gaza, Israel will go back in and 'finish off' Hamas: Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., weighs in on Hamas, the government shutdown and more on 'Hannity.'

Israel said the remains of three people returned by Hamas on Friday did not match any of the deceased hostages. 

Following forensic testing, Israeli officials said it was concluded that the remains do not belong to the 11 deceased hostages still being held in Gaza, Fox News has learned.

"The remains we received are not our hostages," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office told The Associated Press following the examination of the remains. However, neither Netanyahu's office nor any other Israeli authorities confirmed the identities of the remains to the AP. It is still unclear who these people were and why they were given to Israel.

Since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire, which began earlier this month, Hamas has returned the remains of 17 hostages. With those already handed over, there have been instances in which Israel has claimed that Hamas returned remains that did not match the remaining deceased hostages. Hamas previously returned additional remains belonging to Ofir Tzarfati, whose body was first recovered in 2023.

HAMAS HANDS OVER REMAINS OF HOSTAGE WHOSE BODY WAS RECOVERED NEARLY 2 YEARS AGO

Red Cross vehicles in Gaza

Red Cross transports the body of a deceased hostage, who had been held in Gaza since the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, after it was handed over by Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Oct. 30, 2025.  (Ramadan Abed/Reuters)

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) made clear its role in the transfer of hostages' remains. In a statement, the ICRC said that it "does not take part in locating the remains."

"In accordance with international humanitarian law, it is the responsibility of the parties to search for, collect, and return the dead," the ICRC said.

RED CROSS RECEIVES TWO COFFINS OF DECEASED HOSTAGES IN GAZA STRIP, IDF SAYS

Red Cross vehicle parked next to armed guard in Gaza

Red Cross vehicles arrive to receive from Hamas the bodies of deceased hostages who had been held in Gaza since the deadly Oct. 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-for-prisoners swap deal, in Gaza City on Oct. 14, 2025. (Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

On Thursday, Israel received the remains of Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch, leaving 11 deceased hostages in the Gaza Strip, including U.S. citizens Itay Chen and Omer Neutra.

Israeli intelligence suggests Cooper was alive when he was taken from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it estimates Cooper was killed in February 2024. He was 84 years old. Cooper leaves behind a wife, four children and 11 grandchildren.

Protesters in Tel Aviv hold sign reading "President Trump Bring the Last Hostages Home"

Participants hold a large banner during a rally held by hostage families and supporters at "Hostages Square" in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 18, 2025.  (Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters)

Baruch was taken from his home in Kibbutz Be'eri during the massacre. The IDF said that it estimates he was murdered on Dec. 8, 2023, at the age of 25. Baruch leaves behind his parents and two siblings.

In addition to Neutra and Chen, the remaining deceased hostages include Meny Godard, Hadar Goldin, Ran Gvili, Asaf Hamami, Joshua Loitu Mollel, Dror Or, Oz Daniel, Lior Rudaeff and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

Fox News' Yonat Friling and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

