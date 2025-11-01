Israel says remains of three people handed over by Hamas do not match any deceased hostages

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel said the remains of three people returned by Hamas on Friday did not match any of the deceased hostages.

Following forensic testing, Israeli officials said it was concluded that the remains do not belong to the 11 deceased hostages still being held in Gaza, Fox News has learned.

"The remains we received are not our hostages," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office told The Associated Press following the examination of the remains. However, neither Netanyahu's office nor any other Israeli authorities confirmed the identities of the remains to the AP. It is still unclear who these people were and why they were given to Israel.

Since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire, which began earlier this month, Hamas has returned the remains of 17 hostages. With those already handed over, there have been instances in which Israel has claimed that Hamas returned remains that did not match the remaining deceased hostages. Hamas previously returned additional remains belonging to Ofir Tzarfati, whose body was first recovered in 2023.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) made clear its role in the transfer of hostages' remains. In a statement, the ICRC said that it "does not take part in locating the remains."

"In accordance with international humanitarian law, it is the responsibility of the parties to search for, collect, and return the dead," the ICRC said.

On Thursday, Israel received the remains of Amiram Cooper and Sahar Baruch, leaving 11 deceased hostages in the Gaza Strip, including U.S. citizens Itay Chen and Omer Neutra.

Israeli intelligence suggests Cooper was alive when he was taken from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it estimates Cooper was killed in February 2024. He was 84 years old. Cooper leaves behind a wife, four children and 11 grandchildren.

Baruch was taken from his home in Kibbutz Be'eri during the massacre. The IDF said that it estimates he was murdered on Dec. 8, 2023, at the age of 25. Baruch leaves behind his parents and two siblings.

In addition to Neutra and Chen, the remaining deceased hostages include Meny Godard, Hadar Goldin, Ran Gvili, Asaf Hamami, Joshua Loitu Mollel, Dror Or, Oz Daniel, Lior Rudaeff and Sudthisak Rinthalak.

Fox News' Yonat Friling and The Associated Press contributed to this report.