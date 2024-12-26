Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Israel launches strikes in Yemen on Houthi military targets, IDF says

The IDF airstrikes come days after a missile launched from Yemen struck Tel Aviv

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo , Yonat Friling Fox News
The Israeli military claimed responsibility for a series of airstrikes in Yemen on Thursday that hit Sana’a International Airport and other targets in the Houthi-controlled capital.

The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes targeted military infrastructure used by the Houthis to conduct acts of terrorism. 

"The Houthi terrorist regime has repeatedly attacked the State of Israel and its citizens, including in UAV and surface-to-surface missile attacks on Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement. 

Smoke rises from Sana'a Airport in Yemen following reported Israeli airstrikes in the area

Black smoke rises near Sana'a International Airport in Yemen after reported Israeli airstrikes. (Reuters)

"The targets that were struck by the IDF include military infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist regime for its military activities in both the Sana’a International Airport and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations. In addition, the IDF struck military infrastructure in the Al-Hudaydah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib ports on the western coast." 

The strikes come days after Israel's defense minister promised retaliation against Houthi leaders for missile strikes launched from Yemen at Israel. 

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.