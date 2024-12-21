Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY

US military conducts successful airstrikes on Houthi rebel forces in Yemen

The precision strikes were in a Houthi-controlled territory in Sana’a, Yemen

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
US military confirms strikes on Houthi missile storage site, command center in Yemen Video

US military confirms strikes on Houthi missile storage site, command center in Yemen

The U.S. Central Command confirmed it conducted airstrikes in Sana’a, Yemen, saying it targeted a missile storage site and a command-and-control center operated by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. (Credit: CENTCOM via X)

The U.S. military confirmed it conducted airstrikes in Yemen, saying it targeted a missile storage site and a command-and-control center operated by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the successful strikes in a release Saturday, saying they were meant to "disrupt and degrade" Houthi operations.

"CENTCOM forces conducted the deliberate strikes to disrupt and degrade Houthi operations, such as attacks against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb and Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM said in a news release.

DISAPPROVAL MOUNTS BOTH AT HOME AND ABROAD AS US AVOIDS DIRECT ACTION AGAINST HOUTHI REBELS

Military

The U.S. military successfully conducted airstrikes in Yemen, saying it targeted a missile storage site and a command-and-control site operated by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. (CENTCOM via X)

Footage from CENTCOM showed F/A-18's taking off. The agency said it also used assets from the Navy and the Air Force.

US NAVY SHIPS REPEL ATTACK FROM HOUTHIS IN GULF OF ADEN 

"The strike reflects CENTCOM's ongoing commitment to protect U.S. and coalition personnel, regional partners and international shipping," it said.

Houthi rebels

Houthi followers burn the Israeli and American flags on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)

The attacks against shipping are ongoing, and Houthi militants have vowed to continue until Israel ends its campaign in Gaza.

The terrorist group has targeted more than 100 merchant vessels since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.