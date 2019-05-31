ISIS supporter admits beheading Scandinavian hiker in Morocco: 'I regret it'

An ISIS supporter suspected of leading a jihadist cell has told a court he regrets beheading one of two Scandinavian backpackers found murdered in their tent in Morocco.

Abdessamad Ejjoud, 25, made the admission Thursday in Morocco where he is on trial for the murders of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, of Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, of Norway.

“I beheaded one of them…I regret it,” he was quoted as saying, the BBC reported.

TRIAL OPENS FOR 24 ACCUSED IN KILLING, BEHEADING OF SCANDINAVIAN HIKERS IN MOROCCO

"After failing to join the Islamic State, we decided to do jihad at home," the 33-year-old carpenter said, according to Sky News.

The two women, roommates at Norway’s Bo University, were on a Christmas camping trip in Morocco when they were killed Dec. 17.

DENMARK CHARGES 14 PEOPLE - INCLUDING 13-YEAR-OLD - OVER SHARING OF BACKPACKER BEHEADING VIDEO

A video of the beheading was shared widely on social media by ISIS supporters.

In Denmark, charges have been brought against 14 people who shared the video.

Ejjoud and 23 others are on trial in connection with the killings.

Defendants Youness Ouziyad admitted the murders while Rachid Afatti said he failed the killing, Sky News reported.