Iraqi prime minister says US, Iraqi forces kill 2 of country's most wanted al-Qaida terrorists, ML
BAGHDAD – BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi prime minister says US, Iraqi forces kill 2 of country's most wanted al-Qaida terrorists.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
BAGHDAD – BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi prime minister says US, Iraqi forces kill 2 of country's most wanted al-Qaida terrorists.