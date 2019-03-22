Iraqi president in Mosul after sinking of ferry killed 94

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Iraq's president has rushed to the northern city of Mosul and is holding meetings with security officials there over the sinking of a ferry in the Tigris River that killed 94 people.

President Barham Saleh's visit came as search teams were trying to find more bodies after the ferry, overloaded with holidaymakers celebrating both Nowruz, the Persian New Year, and also Mother's Day, capsized near the city with dozens on board, including families with children.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi ordered an investigation and briefly visited Mosul, where he declared three days of national mourning.

Iraqi judicial authorities ordered the arrest of nine workers operating the ferry. The men were detained and an arrest warrant is out for the owner of the tourist island where it was headed.