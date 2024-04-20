Iranian foreign minister dismisses Israeli strike as 'toys,' says there'll be no retaliation

Iran's top foreign affairs official dismissed weapons launched against the country by neighboring Israel as "toys" and said there was no plan to retaliate.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian downplayed the Israeli strike during an interview on Friday, hours after the impact.

"What happened last night wasn’t a strike," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told NBC News. "They were more like toys that our children play with — not drones."

"As long as there is no new adventurism by Israel against our interests, then we are not going to have any new reactions," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian also stated that the Iranian regime is not completely convinced the strike came from Israel, though he failed to offer alternative theories.

"If Israel takes a decisive action against my country and this is proven to us, our response will be immediate and to the maximum and will cause them to regret it," the foreign minister said.

Israel carried out limited strikes in Iran early Friday in retaliation for Tehran firing a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel last Saturday. A well-placed military source told Fox News that the strike was "limited."

There have been no reports of large-scale damage or casualties.

Explosions were reported in the Isfahan province, which is where Natanz, one of Iran's nuclear facilities, is located.

Following the attack, Iranian state media stated that the nation's atomic sites were "fully safe" and had not been struck by the missiles.