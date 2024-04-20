Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Iranian foreign minister dismisses Israeli strike as 'toys,' says there'll be no retaliation

Amir-Abdollahian also stated the Iranian regime is not fully convinced Israel is behind the Friday strike

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Iran's top foreign affairs official dismissed weapons launched against the country by neighboring Israel as "toys" and said there was no plan to retaliate.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian downplayed the Israeli strike during an interview on Friday, hours after the impact.

"What happened last night wasn’t a strike," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told NBC News. "They were more like toys that our children play with — not drones."

IRANIAN PRESIDENT MAKES NO MENTION OF ISRAELI STRIKE DESPITE THREATENING COMPLETE DESTRUCTION

Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian photographed during a meeting at United Nations Headquarters.  (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"As long as there is no new adventurism by Israel against our interests, then we are not going to have any new reactions," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian also stated that the Iranian regime is not completely convinced the strike came from Israel, though he failed to offer alternative theories.

"If Israel takes a decisive action against my country and this is proven to us, our response will be immediate and to the maximum and will cause them to regret it," the foreign minister said.

IRANIAN 'NUCLEAR ENERGY MOUNTAIN' IS 'FULLY SAFE' AFTER ISRAELI STRIKE: STATE MEDIA

Iran

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows Iran's nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran. Iran fired air defenses at a major air base and a nuclear site early Friday morning near the central city of Isfahan after spotting drones, which were suspected to be part of an Israeli attack in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country.  (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Israel carried out limited strikes in Iran early Friday in retaliation for Tehran firing a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel last Saturday. A well-placed military source told Fox News that the strike was "limited."

There have been no reports of large-scale damage or casualties.

Explosions were reported in the Isfahan province, which is where Natanz, one of Iran's nuclear facilities, is located. 

Iran

Vehicles drive past an anti-Israeli banner showing missiles being launched, in a square in downtown Tehran, Iran.  (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Following the attack, Iranian state media stated that the nation's atomic sites were "fully safe" and had not been struck by the missiles.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, a United Nations affiliate watchdog organization, later confirmed "there is no damage to Iran’s nuclear sites."

