Iran says it will execute man who allegedly provided US with information on Soleimani

Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd, the Iranian citizen who allegedly provided key details to the U.S. prior to the drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani earlier this year, will be executed, the country’s judiciary said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Soleimani’s death in January was seen as a game-changing attack at the time. Soleimani was the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force and a source of national pride. Hours after the drone strike, President Trump tweeted an image of the American flag. Soleimani was killed at the Baghdad International Airport and was reportedly identified by a ring he wore.

Gholamhossein Esmaili, a judiciary spokesman, said in a news conference that Majd was a spy for the CIA and Mossad. “He gave the whereabouts of martyr Soleimani to our enemies,” he said. Esmaili did not provide any evidence. Neither intelligence agency could be immediately reached for comment, the Associated Press reported.

Esmaili did not say when Majd would be executed, other than that it would be “soon.” He also stopped short of directly linking the information allegedly offered by Majd to Soleimani's death.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran later retaliated for Soleimani's killing with a ballistic missile strike targeting U.S. forces in Iraq. That same night, the Guard accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in Tehran, killing 176 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report