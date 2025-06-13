Iran retaliates against Israel with missile barrage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran on Friday retaliated against Israel with an unprecedented missile barrage against the country.

Israel's defense systems were actively intercepting the threat, and authorities have issued an urgent directive: all civilians must enter a protected space immediately and remain there until further notice.

The Israel Defense Force has urged those in Israel to not leave shelter unless explicitly instructed by official sources.

IRAN CLAIMS RIGHT TO NUCLEAR PROWESS FOLLOWING ISRAEL STRIKES, BUT REMAINS SILENT ON NEGOTIATIONS WITH US

Iran fired 100 ballistic missiles, of which five to seven got through Israel's missile defense shield, regional sources told Fox News.

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst was forced to take cover live on-air as missiles fired from Iran slammed toward Tel Aviv.

Yingst, who was unharmed, said he had never seen anything like it in his seven years of covering Israel.

IRAN CALLS ISRAELI STRIKES A ‘DECLARATION OF WAR,' SWIFTLY REPLACES KILLED MILITARY LEADERS

Reporting from one of Israel’s most densely populated cities, Yingst and his crew ducked for safety as explosions rocked the area around them.

The attack came after the Israel Defense Forces launched a sweeping strike on Iran following months of attempted, and seemingly failed, nuclear negotiations.

CLICK HERE FOR ONGOING LIVE COVERAGE

Five people have been confirmed hospitalized, one with moderate injuries and four with light shrapnel wounds. Four others suffering from anxiety after the attack were also treated, Israel's national emergency service, MDA, said.

"The U.S. is assisting Israel to shoot down Iranian missiles," a senior U.S. official tells Fox News in a statement. "There are hundreds of thousands of American citizens and other American assets in Israel and the U.S. is working to protect them," the official said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Iranian state media, Iran is calling its ongoing retaliatory strikes against Israel operation "True Promise 3."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Iranian people Friday night, saying, "The Islamic regime, which has oppressed you for nearly 50 years, threatens to destroy my country, the state of Israel."

He said the objective of Israel's military operation in Iran is to remove its nuclear and ballistic missile threat to Israel.

In their objective, he said Israel also supports "freedom" for the Iranian people.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.