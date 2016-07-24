Intense airstrikes in Syria Aleppo province hit clinics

Syrian opposition activists say government airstrikes have struck five clinics in the northern province of Aleppo where violence has intensified in recent weeks.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said four clinics are now out of service in the provincial capital of Aleppo as well as a fifth in the town of Atareb just west of the city.

Aleppo-based activist Baraa al-Halaby confirmed that five clinics were hit, adding that an infant was killed in a clinic in the Shaar neighborhood in the early hours of Sunday.

Syrian government forces and their allies last week laid a siege to rebel-held parts of Aleppo that has been contested since July 2012.

Residents have been reporting shortages of food in rebel-held parts of the city because of the siege.