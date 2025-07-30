Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky

Newlyweds' honeymoon trip ends in fiery crash that kills husband and baby daughter

Macey Lyons survives devastating collision that claimed her family just days after wedding

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
A newlywed’s life was shattered when her husband and 1-year-old daughter were killed in a fiery head-on car crash while returning from their honeymoon.

"Macey, Hunter and Oakleigh were in a horrific car accident yesterday on their way home from their honeymoon in Pigeon Forge," wrote Leigh Ann Payne-Weisser, Macey’s mother, in a Facebook post.

She added that her daughter was taken to the burn unit at the University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

"Hunter and Oakleigh are now with our Lord and Savior. Please keep Macey and our families lifted in prayer," she wrote. 

FLORIDA MOM KILLED, THREE SMALL CHILDREN INJURED AFTER TRUCK COLLIDES WITH THEIR VAN FOLLOWING TIRE BLOWOUT

Honeymoon tragedy

Newlywed Macey Lyons survives devastating car crash that killed her husband Hunter and 1-year-old daughter Oakleigh while returning from honeymoon.  (Macey Lyons Facebook/Trent-Dowell Funeral Home)

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened on July 26, when a Ford F-150 traveling south on Kentucky Route 261 in Breckinridge County veered across the center line for unknown reasons and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado. The impact caused both vehicles to burst into flames.

Police said Hunter Lyons, 22, and a 1-year-old child passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by the Breckinridge County Coroner’s Office.

OHIO TEEN DIES AFTER FALLING OFF FLOAT AT MEMORIAL DAY PARADE

Hunter and Macey Lyons with daughter

Hunter Lyons, 22, and his infant daughter died in a head-on collision in Kentucky just seven days after his wedding, leaving wife Macey hospitalized. (Macey Lyons Facebook)

The tragedy happened just seven days after the couple’s July 19 wedding, according to their online wedding page.

An obituary described Hunter as an active member of Constantine Missionary Baptist Church who often sang and played guitar during services. He loved the outdoors, hunting, riding horses, tractors and his 4-wheeler.

IDAHO POLICE SAY TRUCK CROSSED LINE BEFORE CAUSING DEADLY TOUR VAN COLLISION NEAR YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

Hunter and Macey Lyons

Police confirm that Hunter Lyons, 22, and his 1-year-old daughter were killed in a fiery car crash. (Macey Lyons Facebook)

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter was remembered as having a smile "like a ray of sunshine" that reflected her "sassy personality."

Friends and family have launched several fundraisers to help Macey with expenses.

Police said Joseph Maynard, 48, of Owensboro, the driver of the F-150, also died at the scene.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com

