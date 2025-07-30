Newlyweds' honeymoon trip ends in fiery crash that kills husband and baby daughter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newlywed’s life was shattered when her husband and 1-year-old daughter were killed in a fiery head-on car crash while returning from their honeymoon.

"Macey, Hunter and Oakleigh were in a horrific car accident yesterday on their way home from their honeymoon in Pigeon Forge," wrote Leigh Ann Payne-Weisser, Macey’s mother, in a Facebook post.

She added that her daughter was taken to the burn unit at the University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

"Hunter and Oakleigh are now with our Lord and Savior. Please keep Macey and our families lifted in prayer," she wrote.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened on July 26, when a Ford F-150 traveling south on Kentucky Route 261 in Breckinridge County veered across the center line for unknown reasons and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado. The impact caused both vehicles to burst into flames.

Police said Hunter Lyons, 22, and a 1-year-old child passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by the Breckinridge County Coroner’s Office.

The tragedy happened just seven days after the couple’s July 19 wedding, according to their online wedding page.

An obituary described Hunter as an active member of Constantine Missionary Baptist Church who often sang and played guitar during services. He loved the outdoors, hunting, riding horses, tractors and his 4-wheeler.

The couple’s 1-year-old daughter was remembered as having a smile "like a ray of sunshine" that reflected her "sassy personality."

Friends and family have launched several fundraisers to help Macey with expenses.

Police said Joseph Maynard, 48, of Owensboro, the driver of the F-150, also died at the scene.

