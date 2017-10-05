Indonesia president urges military to stay out of politics

Indonesia's president has urged the military to stay out of politics and remain loyal to the government in an apparent rebuke following a series of statements by the country's top general.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo made the comments at a parade Thursday commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the creation of an independent military.

Military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo has stirred controversy in the past month with warnings of a renewed communist threat to Indonesia and a claim that a non-military organization was trying to import thousands of weapons.

Jokowi said the military's oath of loyalty to the nation means defending the Indonesian people and loyalty to the legitimate government.