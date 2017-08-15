Indonesia clinic gives relief to Muslims with tattoo regrets

next Image 1 of 2

A clinic in Indonesia is offering laser removal of tattoos for free, providing relief to Muslims who have regrets about their ink.

Islam calls for Muslims not to alter the body God gave them. So the clinic requires its patients to learn by heart a chapter of the Quran about God's gifts to man.

Taufiq Hidayat prays each firing of the laser brings him closer to God. He admits he got his colorful dragon tattoo in his "thug" days, but he's now a father with a newfound zeal for Islam. When his daughter applied a sticker on her arm to "be like Daddy," Hidayat felt sad.

Dermatologist Rizki Sari said clinic patients are ardent about getting their tattoos removed because they face stigma and cannot fully practice their religion.