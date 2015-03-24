India's top court turns down pleas by 2 Italian marines accused of killing 2 fishermen in 2012

India's top court turns down travel appeals by two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Massimiliano Latorre permission to remain in his country for two more months.

Press Trust of India said the court also refused permission for Salvattore Girone to travel to Italy for Christmas.

The marines were part of a military security team on an Italian cargo ship and fired at the fishermen, saying they mistook them for pirates.

The case has sparked a bitter row between the countries.

Latorre has been in Italy since September undergoing medical treatment. He wanted permission to stay in Italy for a further two months.

Gironne says his children are suffering from post-traumatic disorder due to his long absence.