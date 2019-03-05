Indian fighter pilot homecoming inspires 'hero mustache' trend

When Pakistan last Friday handed over an Indian fighter pilot who was captured last week, his homecoming inspired a "hero mustache" trend across his home country.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's plane was shot down by the Pakistani military on Wednesday in Kashmir. Pakistani officials brought the pilot to the border crossing with India at Wagah and handed him back to India on Friday as a goodwill gesture.

Islamabad has said that the handover was a gesture of peace that could defuse tensions and avoid another war between India and Pakistan. The two nuclear-armed nations have an outstanding dispute over the region of Kashmir.

Since his capture, the pilot became a national hero, inspiring a facial hair fashion trend, with Indians hailing his facial hair as a sign of valor, the BBC reported.

His distinct handlebar design features the style of gunslinger-styled mustache with a mutton chop beard, the Daily Mail reported. It's been dubbed the Abhinandan throughout India, the report said.

Men are now sharing their best "hero mustache" looks across social media.

Indians also cheered in the streets for the arrival of the fighter pilot, who was said to have quickly swallowed sensitive documents after his plane was shot down, according to the Daily Mail.

