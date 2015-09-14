In broad speech, UN human rights chief cites China detention of lawyers, discrimination in US

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed concern about the recent detention and interrogation of more than 100 lawyers in China.

Citing China as an example, Zeid Raad al-Hussein said several countries are engaged in "a war on information."

Speaking at Monday's start of the 47-nation Human Rights Council in Geneva, Zeid delivered a broad-ranging speech on many concerns about human rights worldwide including discrimination against African-Americans in the United States, recent killings and arrests in Burundi and the "deepening nightmare that is Syria."

The three-week meeting is expected among other things to examine Sri Lanka's long civil war and the human rights situation in North Korea. Zeid also urged member states to investigate sexual abuses by peacekeepers in Central African Republic.