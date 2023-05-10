Expand / Collapse search
Israel
IDF spox says 'operation' against Islamic Jihad was 'achieved,' makes warning to Iran backed terrorists

The air strikes carried out by Israel in Gaza killed three members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihadist terror group

Trey Yingst
By Trey Yingst , Yonat Friling , Adam Sabes | Fox News
IDF spokesman on the latest developments in Israel's war on terror. Video

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari tells Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst that the Iran backed Islamic Jihad terrorist group has, and will pay a 'big price' for their actions.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces said told Fox News that its operation against the Palestinian Islamic Jihadist (PIJ) terror group on Tuesday was a success.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari issued a warning to the PIJ during the interview after describing its operation as a success.

"We targeted Islamic Jihad terrorist members, specifically the ones that were unstabilizing the area. We have killed them in the [first] minutes of the operation. They're all dead," Hagari said. "The goals of this operation have been achieved in the first early seconds of the operation."

"We are targeting Islamic Jihad and they have paid a big price on their actions, and they will keep on paying the price for their actions. Islamic Jihad is a terrorist organization founded 100% by Iran. Iran is a negative actor in the region, but we have targeted Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip in this operation because of the stability of the area," he added.

Rockets launched during the night

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Hagari's comments come after Israeli forces killed 15 people in Gaza on Tuesday with a series of airstrikes. Jahed Ahnam, the secretary of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad military council; Khalil Bahitini, the commanding officer of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization’s Northern Gaza Division; and Tareq Izzeldeen, the Islamic Jihad's intermediary between its Gaza and West Bank members were killed in the attack.

The airstrikes also resulted in the deaths of civilians, including three women and four children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The IDF acknowledged the civilian casualties, stating that while their strikes were aimed exclusive at "PIJ targets," those targets "act in very crowded civilian populations."

Rockets fire into the night

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, near Sderot, Israel, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Hagari told Fox News that "we have no other way to fight against terror, especially Islamic jihad that is hiding and hiding with women and children and is acting around popular population areas."

Rockets launched during the day in a city

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Israeli aircraft struck targets in the Gaza Strip for a second straight day on Wednesday, killing at least one Palestinian and pushing the region closer toward a new round of heavy fighting. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

"Gaza is one of the crowded urban areas in the world, and it makes it harder. But we keep on doing it the best accurate way that we can and the best moral way that we can. But we have to protect our own civilians," he said.

After the operation, Gaza militants fired rockets into Israel on Wednesday.

According to the IDF, 333 rockets crossed over to Israel, and 153 were intercepted.

Netanyahu meets with Israeli officials after rocket attack

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are seen Tuesday at a meeting called in response to a rocket attack on Israel from Gaza. (Israel Prime Minister's Office)

When asked about talks of a potential cease-fire, Hagari said that Israel will respond to any attacks from Gaza, stating, "until there's a formal declaration of a cease-fire. It's not formal."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Trey Yingst currently serves as a foreign correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in August 2018.