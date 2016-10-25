Hungary summons Russian envoy over 1956 uprising criticism

next Image 1 of 3

Hungary's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador over reportedly disparaging remarks on Russian state media about Hungary's 1956 anti-Soviet uprising.

The ministry said Tuesday it wants to clarify that Hungary does not tolerate anyone talking "in a humiliating manner about the revolution and its heroes."

The Foreign Ministry said Russian state media described the Hungarian revolt as a "pogrom" and as the first of the "color revolutions," like Ukraine's "Orange Revolution" in 2005, implying that the United States was behind the uprising.

The opposition party Politics Can Be Different had urged the ministry to react.

Hungary is commemorating the 60th anniversary of the brief but bloody revolt, during which over 2,500 Hungarians and 700 Soviet troops were killed and which prompted 200,000 Hungarians to flee their country.