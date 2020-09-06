Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Hong Kong
Published

Hong Kong police arrest dozens of protesters as government delays elections: report

Some people were fined simply for violating social distancing requirements

Peter Aitken
By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Pentagon says China trying to build 'world-class military' to match U.S. military by 2049Video

Pentagon says China trying to build 'world-class military' to match U.S. military by 2049

Beijing now controls the largest navy in the world and is attempting to double the size of its nuclear warhead stockpile over the next decade; reaction from Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane, chairman of the Institute for the Study of War.

Hong Kong police have arrested between 90 and 289 people at anti-government protests over the decision to postpone elections.

One woman was arrested on charges of assault and spreading pro-independence slogans, the Hong Kong police department said on its Facebook page. Such slogans are illegal under the newly enacted National Security Act.

People, sitting on the ground, are arrested by police officers at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. About 30 people were arrested Sunday at protests against the government's decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong's legislature, police and a news report said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

People, sitting on the ground, are arrested by police officers at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. About 30 people were arrested Sunday at protests against the government's decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong's legislature, police and a news report said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Initial reports put the number of arrests at around 90, but the South China Morning Post reported that the number might be as high as at least 289 people, most on the charge of “illegal assembly.”

Police fired pepper balls at protesters and raised a purple flag warning demonstrators that they would be arrested for chanting slogans that violated the new security law.

Police officers raise a warning banner at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. About 30 people were arrested Sunday at protests against the government's decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong's legislature, police and a news report said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Police officers raise a warning banner at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. About 30 people were arrested Sunday at protests against the government's decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong's legislature, police and a news report said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Plainclothes officers also pepper-sprayed and wrestled with protesters. Almost two dozen people were fined for violating coronavirus social-distancing rules.

KENOSHA VIOLENCE: 3 SHOT, INCLUDING 2 FATALLY IN ANOTHER NIGHT OF UNREST 

Protests have occurred every weekend since June 2019 after a proposed extradition law was announced, with protesters quickly adding demands for greater democracy and criticism of Beijing’s efforts to tighten control over Hong Kong.

Police officers stand guard at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. About 30 people were arrested Sunday at protests against the government's decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong's legislature, police and a news report said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Police officers stand guard at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. About 30 people were arrested Sunday at protests against the government's decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong's legislature, police and a news report said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Elections would have taken place Sunday, but Chief Executive Carrie Lam on July 31 postponed them for one year. Lam blamed a surge in coronavirus cases for the need to delay the election, but critics have claimed her government is worried that the opposition would gain seats if voting took place as planned.

A man is arrested by police officers at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. About 30 people were arrested Sunday at protests against the government's decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong's legislature, police and a news report said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A man is arrested by police officers at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. About 30 people were arrested Sunday at protests against the government's decision to postpone elections for Hong Kong's legislature, police and a news report said. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

“I want my right to vote!” activist Leung Kwok-hung, popularly known as Long Hair, was quoted as saying. She was reportedly arrested at the protests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police sources earlier told the SCMP that 2,000 riot officers would be deployed across the West Kowloon area, with water cannons and armored vehicles on standby.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Trending in World