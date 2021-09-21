Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

German highway on lockdown after armed bus passenger takes drivers hostage: police

The passengers are no longer on the vehicle

Associated Press
A section of highway in southern Germany was closed Tuesday evening because of an incident involving an apparently armed passenger on board a bus, police said.

Police said that, apart from the passenger, only the two drivers were still onboard the vehicle, the DPA news agency reported. All other passengers were out of the bus and on the side of the highway.

A police negotiating team was deployed but no other details were immediately available.

The A9 highway was closed in both directions between Hilpoltstein and Greding, south of Nuremberg in Bavaria.