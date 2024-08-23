Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Hezbollah operatives killed in Israeli airstrikes as terror group fires 100 rockets at Jewish state

Israel's kills a 'significant' Hezbollah operative in counter-offensive strike

Caitlin McFall
Published
Hezbollah launches 30 rockets into Israel: IDF

Hezbollah launches 30 rockets into Israel: IDF

Fox News' Trey Yingst on the latest from Israel as Hezbollah attacks the region and cease-fire negotiators set to meet in the next few days.

At least seven Hezbollah operatives were killed Friday by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as the terrorist group fired roughly 100 rockets across northern Israel, according to reports by the Times of Israel.

IDF sources confirmed with Fox News Digital that at least two of the terrorists killed in the day’s strikes had been involved with the group’s Rocket and Missile Unit.

Muhammad Mahmoud Negm, who was described as a "significant" operative, was killed by the Israeli Air Force in the area of Aaita El Zot in southern Lebanon.  

Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel on August 23, 2024. 

Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel on August 23, 2024.  (Photo by JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images)

HAMAS LEADER SINWAR REPORTEDLY WANTS GUARANTEE OF SURVIVAL AS GAZA CEASE-FIRE TALKS SAID TO BE FALTERING

The IAF also struck another terrorist by the name of Saeed Mahmoud Daeb in the area of Tyre, according to IDF officials. 

The other four operatives were reportedly killed in separate strikes across southern Lebanon by the IDF, including a hit on a Hezbollah cell, which was allegedly readying rocket fire from the village of Tayr Harfa. 

No Israeli injuries or deaths have been reported in the Jewish state following the day’s events.

Upper Galilee appears to have taken the brunt of the rocket fire where Hezbollah fired some 40 projectiles across the Lebanese border into Israel. 

Hezbollah Israel

Hezbollah fighters form a human barrier during the funeral procession of slain top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut's southern suburbs on August 1, 2024. Hezbollah on August 1 mourned Shukr, whose body was recovered from the rubble of a July 30 Israeli strike in south Beirut that also killed five civilians, three women and two children, and injured dozens, according to Lebanon's health ministry, as fears mounted of a wider conflict in the region. (Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images)

HAMAS TO RECEIVE UPDATED CEASE-FIRE PROPOSAL FROM ISRAEL AFTER 'CONSTRUCTIVE' TALKS IN EGYPT: REPORT

The IDF said that "some" projectiles had been intercepted, though it did not specify how many. 

The attack comes as Jerusalem has been preparing for an all-out war with Iran following threats made by Tehran earlier this month.

Officials from the U.S., Egypt and Qatar have been attempting to establish a cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel in the hopes that it could deter a larger war with Israel, Iran and its proxy forces, including Hezbollah, which is heavily funded by Tehran.

Israel south Lebanon

Smoke rises after Israeli attacks hit an area in Khiam town, southern Lebanon on August 23, 2024.  (Photo by Ramiz Dallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Hamas and Israel have yet to agree to terms that largely revolve around concerns relating to security corridors in Gaza. 

But even if terms can be agreed to, Israeli defense officials have told Fox News Digital that they are highly skeptical it will lead to lasting peace in the region. 

Israeli security experts continue to assess that Hezbollah remains its chief threat. 

