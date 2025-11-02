Hamas hands over 3 deceased hostages to Red Cross, Israel says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Sunday Israel has received the remains of three Israeli hostages from Hamas through the Red Cross and confirmed they were recovered by IDF and Shin Bet forces inside the Gaza Strip, according to a statement.

The announcement said the bodies would be transferred to Israel, where they will be honored in a military ceremony led by the chief military rabbi.

Afterward, the bodies will be taken to the National Center of Forensic Medicine of the Ministry of Health for identification. Once the process is completed, official notifications will be delivered to the families, the statement said.

All families of the deceased hostages have been informed, and the government expressed deep condolences, with the statement saying its "hearts are with them at this difficult time."

The official statement also reaffirmed Israel’s ongoing commitment to bringing all hostages home and declared that efforts will continue "relentlessly and will not cease until the last hostage is brought home."

The Israeli public was also urged to respect the families’ privacy and avoid spreading unverified information, with updates provided only from official sources.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.