Gyrocopter participating in World Air Games crashes off Dubai, pilot receiving treatment

The organizers of the World Air Games say a gyrocopter taking part in the aerial sports competition has crashed off the coast of the Gulf city of Dubai. There was no report of fatalities.

The organizing committee for the games said in a statement that the accident happened near the waterfront at the Skydive Dubai drop zone at 2.30 p.m. local time on Wednesday. It says medics administered first aid to the pilot on site before taking him to a nearby hospital. It did not identify the pilot, citing privacy concerns.

Organizers say they will fully cooperate with civil aviation authorities to investigate the accident, the cause of which has not been determined.

This year's games run from December 1-12 and are organized by the Emirates Aerosports Federation.