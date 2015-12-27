Guinea president names mining executive as new prime minister to strengthen economy

Guinea's president has appointed mining executive Mamady Youla as the West African country's new prime minister.

A government statement says President Alpha Conde made the appointment Saturday to support the country's economic recovery.

Youla had been the managing director of Guinea Alumina Corporation from 2004.

Mineral-rich Guinea has one of the world's largest repositories of bauxite but its economy has been hit by the Ebola epidemic that killed more than 2,500 people in the country.

The government said the appointment shows Conde's dedication to support job creation and training, especially for young women and men, and to strengthen companies.

Conde was re-elected for second term in October. The former government resigned this week for the change of Cabinet. The government said more ministers will be named in the coming days.