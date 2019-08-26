Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

2 dead near Greek island Karpathos, where divers were exploring underwater caves: officials

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Two divers have been found dead in an underwater cave off the southeast Greek island of Karpathos, officials said.

The men — identified only as being ages 30 and 65 — were 150 feet inside the cave in the Aegean Sea on Saturday, Greek authorities said.

TERRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS DIVER FIGHTING OFF GIANT OCTOPUS

Two divers were found dead in an underwater cave off the coast of Greek island Karpathos, pictured here.

Two divers were found dead in an underwater cave off the coast of Greek island Karpathos, pictured here. (iStock)

A third diver entered the cave but said he turned back because of a lack of air. When he didn't find the other two divers, he contacted authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The divers' bodies were discovered Sunday afternoon by the Greek coast guard's Underwater Missions Team. No further information about the incident has been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.