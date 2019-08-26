2 dead near Greek island Karpathos, where divers were exploring underwater caves: officials

Two divers have been found dead in an underwater cave off the southeast Greek island of Karpathos, officials said.

The men — identified only as being ages 30 and 65 — were 150 feet inside the cave in the Aegean Sea on Saturday, Greek authorities said.

TERRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS DIVER FIGHTING OFF GIANT OCTOPUS

A third diver entered the cave but said he turned back because of a lack of air. When he didn't find the other two divers, he contacted authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The divers' bodies were discovered Sunday afternoon by the Greek coast guard's Underwater Missions Team. No further information about the incident has been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.