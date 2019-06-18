Terrifying video shows diver fighting off giant octopus

If you thought a giant octopus clutching you with its eight arms was the stuff of nightmares, think again.

A diver from Mayak Gamov, Russia was exploring the Sea of Japan when the massive mollusk swam up to him and latched on. For a few harrowing seconds, the octopus started to swim towards the depths of the ocean. In the frightening footage, the octopus appears to use its sharp beak, hidden by its mouth, to bite the diver.

The diver eventually managed to break away from the creature unharmed and the octopus swam away.

GIRL FINDS DEADLY, 'HIGHLY VENOMOUS' BLUE-RINGED OCTOPUS ON BEACH

Upon swimming away, the octopus changes its color in an effort to blend in with sea floor.

Giant octopuses, which can grow up to 150 pounds, are normally shy around humans, news.com.au reports. However, there have been a few instances where a giant cephalopod wrestled with divers, including one incident in 2014 off the California coast.

The creatures are the most intelligent invertebrates on Earth, according to LiveScience. They generally live in chilly, coastal waters and have been spotted in areas such as California, Oregon, Washington, as well as Russia, Japan and along the Korean Peninsula.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP