Greek farmers expand campaign of highway roadblocks

Greek farmers angry at planned pension and tax reforms have expanded their campaign of blocking highways and closed a border crossing to Bulgaria.

About 1,500 tractors were parked Monday at the northern Promahonas crossing, leaving dozens of trucks stranded on either side of the border. Union leaders say they will block the road indefinitely.

Other farmers are indefinitely blocking a key northern highway at two spots, while roads in other parts of the country are being sporadically closed.

Allied with a raft of professional groups ranging from lawyers and security forces personnel to fishermen, farmers say the planned reforms will make them pay up to 80 percent of their income in taxes or pension contributions.

Ferry crews will strike Wednesday and Thursday.