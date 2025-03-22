Expand / Collapse search
Africa

Germany temporarily shuts embassy in South Sudan amid fears of civil war

The German foreign ministry wrote on X that South Sudan is plunging into a 'spiral of violence'

Reuters
Germany has temporarily closed its embassy in South Sudan's capital Juba because of rising tensions that have brought the East African country to the verge of civil war, the German foreign ministry said on Saturday.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir this week sacked the governor of Upper Nile state, where clashes have escalated between government troops and an ethnic militia he accuses of allying with his rival, First Vice President Riek Machar.

EU DENIES INTENT TO DELAY SOUTH SUDAN ELECTIONS

The standoff has heightened concerns that the world's newest nation could slide back into conflict some seven years after its emergence from a civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people.

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit prepares for a group photo at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit prepares for a group photo during the opening of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union at the African Union Commission (AUC) headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 15, 2025.  (Reuters/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo)

"After years of fragile peace, South Sudan is once again on the brink of civil war," the German foreign ministry wrote on x.

"President Kiir and Vice President Machar are plunging the country into a spiral of violence. It's their responsibility to end this senseless violence & finally implement the peace agreement."

South Sudan's United Nations peacekeeping chief, Nicholas Haysom, has also said he is concerned the country is "on the brink of relapse into civil war".