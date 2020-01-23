Expand / Collapse search
Germany school bus crashed into ditch, flipped several times killing 2 children, injuring 5

Associated Press
A school bus crashed in central Germany early Thursday, killing two children and leaving five others seriously injured.

Officials said the bus carrying 22 elementary school children, ages 8 to 11, slid off an icy, cobblestone road, crashed into a ditch and flipped over several times near the village of Berka in Thuringia state. The village is 260 kilometers (160 miles) southwest of Berlin.

A police officer looks into a school bus that has crashed in Berka Vor Dem Hainich, near Eisenach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)

Emergency staff took all the children to surrounding hospitals, including those who were only slightly injured. The bus driver also was injured.

“When two children die, the world stops turning for a moment,” district administrator Reinhard Krebs said.

Dozens of firefighters, police officers, doctors and psychologists were at the scene to help with the rescue operations, officials said.

Public broadcaster MDR reported that 20 children and the bus driver were injured in the crash in Berka, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) southwest of Berlin. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)

Thuringia Interior Minister Georg Maier told reporters that the crash had left the small village of Berka in “shock.” He said the affected school would be open on Friday, and that psychologists would be there to help the children and teachers cope with the loss.