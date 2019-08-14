Jewish man attacked in Berlin as Germany sees rise in anti-Semitic crimes

Police in Germany are investigating an attack on a 55-year old Jewish man by two men in Berlin Tuesday night, local media reported.

The DW reported that the victim was wearing clothes that identified him as Jewish, but did not identify what those clothes were.

The report added that the man was struck in the back as walked through the upscale Charlottenburg district, just west of the center of Berlin.

The two attackers left him on the ground before they ran off, investigators said. According to the DW, the victim was able to make it home after the attack but called emergency services after suffering pain in his head and one of his legs.

According to official figures, the number of anti-Semitic crimes in Germany increased from 1,504 in 2017 to 1,646 in 2018 while the number of cases considered violent increased from 37 to 62.

"If Germany does not want to be plunged back into the darkest chapter of its history, it will have to proceed with a no-tolerance approach to anti-Semitic and racist acts," the President of the Conference of European Rabbis, Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, told DW. "Every single attack on a member of the Jewish community is also an attack on German society and its values."